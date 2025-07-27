Lucy Liu's Only Western Was A Jackie Chan Flop

These days, almost everyone knows and loves Lucy Liu, but in the late 1990s, she was still relatively unknown. She had done a number of single episode appearances across various television shows and had just joined the cast of the hit Fox law comedy "Ally McBeal" in its second season in 1998, but she was still very much a rising star. Several years before she would play the "Lady Snowblood"-inspired assassin O-Ren Ishii in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" and just a few months before she would appear alongside Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz in the 2000 reboot of the hit 1970s spy series "Charlie's Angels," Liu appeared in her one and only western: Jackie Chan's somewhat silly action-western "Shanghai Noon."

While director Tom Dey felt like "Shanghai Noon" was a flop – he claimed it was just a matter of the marketing making the movie look far too silly, because he wasn't really aiming to make a comedy — it actually did modestly well at the box office and even got a (significantly less enjoyable) sequel in the form of "Shanghai Knights" in 2003. Liu's character, Princess Pei Pei, is not in the sequel, which is probably for the best, since her career had really taken off by then. Heck, she was voicing her own head in a jar on "Futurama" in 2002, so clearly her pop culture status had shifted since she did "Shanghai Noon." It's a shame she hasn't attempted another western since, because Liu is honestly great in every genre. But how does "Shanghai Noon" hold up today?