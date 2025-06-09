Jackie Chan's Action-Packed Western Couldn't Have Existed Without One Major Box Office Hit

It's very strange that it took so long for Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan to break out in North America. He was a massive star in Hong Kong throughout the 1970s, and his films are exciting and fun. For some reason, though, that success didn't translate very well to American audiences, despite a few tries by major American studios.

In 1980, for instance, Warner Bros. and Golden Harvest teamed up to make "The Big Brawl," a.k.a. "Battle Creek Brawl," an American production that was meant to bring Jackie Chan stateside. "The Big Brawl" starred Chan, playing a gentle restaurateur in 1930s Chicago, who runs afoul of the mob. It co-starred Kristine DeBell, José Ferrer, Mako, Rosalind Chao, and wrestler Hard-Boiled Haggerty. The film was actually a hit, but Warner Bros. was disappointed that it wasn't as big as the recent Bruce Lee film "Enter the Dragon." Chan was only able to stay in the American consciousness through cameos in films like "The Cannonball Run." The remake never happened.

Chan also didn't like the way American directors filmed fight scenes. He was used to having a giant team of fighters and stunt performers who would rehearse extensively to make sure a scene was right. In America, it was just Chan, and the directors wanted to move on after two or three takes. It wouldn't be until "Rumble in the Bronx" that Chan could make a film in his own idiom, but still with an American audience in mind. It was a hit.

After that, studios took a chance on Chan. He was in "Rush Hour" in 1998, playing one half of a mismatched buddy-cop duo opposite Chris Tucker, and he exploded in popularity. "Rush Hour" made $244 million on a $30 million budget and spawned a whole franchise. It also proved Chan to be a bankable American star, and led directly into his work on "Shanghai Noon," a comedy/action/Western he starred in with Owen Wilson. That, too, was a massive hit. Chan talked about his path to an American Western in a vintage interview with WFAA ABC News.