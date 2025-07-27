The Prince Of Egypt Exists Because Of One Key Steven Spielberg Suggestion

Animation had a wild year in 1998. Disney released the action-packed musical "Mulan," which broke new ground in terms of Asian American representation in animation. Meanwhile, Pixar followed up "Toy Story" with "A Bug's Life" and showed CGI animation was (for better and worse) here to stay, even as"Pokémon: The First Movie" took Pokémania to new heights and broke box office records. Most importantly, it was the year when Disney's domination over the American animation landscape truly started to crumble, with three different studios making their feature animation debuts that year: Nickelodeon with "The Rugrats Movie," Warner Bros. Feature Animation with "Quest for Camelot," and DreamWorks Animation with both "Antz" (its answer to "A Bug's Life") and "The Prince of Egypt."

That last bit is especially important. While Nickelodeon Movies didn't stick to theatrical features for very long (with the exception of its "SpongeBob SquarePants" sequels) and Warner Bros. Feature Animation similarly prioritized the home media market after that, DreamWorks quickly became an animation powerhouse and Disney's biggest box office (and awards) rival. What's more, although "Antz" came out first, it was "The Prince of Egypt" that made the biggest splash, winning Best Original Song at the Oscars and going on to be widely regarded as one of the best American animated movies of all time. And to think it all happened because of one suggestion from Steven Spielberg.

This story was recounted so many times in the 1990s that it became almost mythic, at least according to a 1998 piece by The Washington Post. As the tale goes, when Jeffrey Katzenberg met with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen to start the discussion that eventually led to the founding of DreamWorks SKG, the former head of Walt Disney Studios was eager to expand the range of animated films being made and make DreamWorks a true competitor to the Mouse House. Indeed, Katzenberg listed movies like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Terminator" as the kind of films that could be done in animation, seeing as the medium is all about transporting audiences to new worlds and presenting all sorts of fantastical concepts and visuals.

"I said, 'More than anything else, I'd love to do a movie that has the epic cinema and scale of my favorite movie, 'Lawrence of Arabia,' and the intimacy of what David Lean was able to do in his storytelling,'" Katzenberg recounted. "And the next words out of Steven's mouth were: 'Good, you should do 'The Ten Commandments!'"