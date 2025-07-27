A Beloved Stargate Atlantis Episode Originally Had A Radically Different Premise

Stargate Atlantis boasts some great episodes over its five-season run, but "The Daedalus Variation" emerges as a truly special one. Here's a quick refresher about the show's premise: "Stargate Atlantis" picks up right after the "Lost City" episode of "Stargate SG-1," and revolves around fresh revelations about the underwater city of Atlantis. The presence of a brand new crew and mission statement was enough to make "Stargate Atlantis" stand out, but the show goes out of its way to cement its own franchise identity. As a result, the best episodes are ones that keep you on your toes, pulling you in with characters that are brilliantly fleshed out at every turn. Here, nothing can be taken for granted, as the show does a very good job of creating (and sustaining) raw tension, where the lives of even the most beloved characters genuinely appear to be in peril.

Let's circle back to "The Daedalus Variation," in which the Atlantis expedition accidentally stumbles upon the USS Daedalus, an interstellar capital ship that primarily ferries equipment between Earth and Atlantis. The problem, however, is that the ship looks abandoned and appears out of nowhere, which is odd considering that the Daedalus is supposed to have been Earth-bound for quite some time. After Lt. John Sheppard (Joe Flanigan) deploys a team for an onboard investigation, the Stargate Command informs them that the actual Daedalus is currently two days away from Earth. Initially suspecting this mysterious craft to be a duplicate, Sheppard and co. realize that something more inexplicable is afoot after they step inside the freezing ship that exhibits signs of aggressive battle.

Those who've watched "Stargate SG-1" might've already figured out that this anomalous spaceship is the Daedalus from an alternate reality (!), a rather common occurrence in a franchise that promises whimsical possibilities. To make matters worse, the crew ends up being transported to this unknown reality and must find a way back to the primary one before it is too late. The fact that "Atlantis" wasn't afraid to embrace alternate reality shenanigans was a great sign, and this instinct has paid off in more ways than one ever since. However, this memorable episode was very, very different when it was first conceived, as no ghost Daedaluses were a part of that version. What was this initial idea like?