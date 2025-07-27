The Daryl Dixon-Focused The Walking Dead Prequel Fans Forgot Existed

The "Walking Dead" franchise has become one of the biggest in American pop culture since the AMC series premiered back in 2010. Those 15 years have brought numerous spin-off series, tie-ins, and video games, in addition to Robert Kirkman's original comics. Of the bunch, the "Walking Dead" games have achieved some of the highest critical acclaim — specifically, the narrative-driven adventure games from Telltale, which broke ground in the genre with a high degree of player choice in how the stories played out.

Those games are well-known at this point, but they also don't tie directly back to the TV show. Rather, they're attached to the separate comic continuity. However, there are some other, lesser-known "Walking Dead" video games that are set in the world of the AMC series. One of those, 2013's "The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct," acts as a prequel for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and his brother Merle (Michael Rooker).

At the time, Daryl was already a fan favorite, and his standing in the fandom has only grown since, with a standalone "Daryl Dixon" spin-off series arriving in 2023 that's run for two seasons and counting. All of that might compel you to go back and give "Survival Instinct" a try if you're a dedicated fan of the franchise, or of Daryl in particular. But unfortunately, that's not something I can recommend. While Reedus and Rooker did voice their show characters in the game, it was a disaster back in 2013, and it only looks worse now in retrospect. So instead, let me save you the time.