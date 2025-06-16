Are The Walking Dead Video Games Connected To The TV Shows?
"The Walking Dead" has become such a massive, sprawling franchise that it can be difficult to keep all of the pieces straight. These days, it's primarily known for the TV universe on AMC, which started with the eponymous mainline series before spinning off into "Fear the Walking Dead," "Dead City," "The Walking Dead: The Ones who Live," and a number of other sequel, prequel, and side-story series. Of course, that entire canon is built on top of the original comics from Robert Kirkman, which exist in their own continuity.
And then there are the video games — the less-discussed but similarly acclaimed side of the franchise. But do these playable entries connect to the AMC canon? The comics canon? Or do they just exist in their own universe? It's a bit of a complicated question, as the answer depends on which "Walking Dead" video games we're talking about.
The most famous and beloved "Walking Dead" games are the serialized adventure games developed by Telltale, a studio that also made tie-ins for major franchises like Batman, "Game of Thrones," and "Jurassic Park." The studio sadly closed its doors in 2018 after a series of financial issues, but with the help of Kirkman's own Skybound Entertainment company, which licensed the games, the final "season" was still released.
As one might be able to assume from the close relationship between Kirkman and the Telltale "Walking Dead" games, they are considered canonical with the comics, but not with the TV shows. However, there are some other games in the franchise that instead tie into the AMC adaptation.
The Telltale Walking Dead games expand the world of Robert Kirkman's original comics
While a lot of things stay the same between the "Walking Dead" comics and the AMC adaptations, there are many differences in things like timelines, character arcs (and, in some cases, the very existence of characters), and the state of the world. The Telltale "Walking Dead" games intentionally evoke the visual style of the comics in their graphics, and while their stories mostly exist outside the boundaries of Kirkman's original arcs, there are some points of overlap.
Most notably, there is a spin-off "season" of the games (each season consists of several short, playable "episodes") that stars Michonne and features other characters from the mainline "Walking Dead" story. But, again, this is tying into the Michonne of the comics, not the AMC franchise.
While Kirkman didn't write any of the Telltale seasons himself, he was involved in the process, especially when it came to the Michonne spin-off, which fills in some large gaps from her comic book arc. This chemistry between the games and the comics is also a bit more palpable in the later seasons of the Telltale series.
Of course, there is one detail of the games that sets them apart a bit from the larger canon, and that's the player choice element. Most of the gameplay in the Telltale entries involves either action set pieces running from or fighting zombies, or character moments building relationships with other survivors. Both include elements of variance where players can choose their own path, leading to different outcomes. Even still, though, the big picture stays pretty consistent.
There are other Walking Dead games that tie into the show
In addition to the Telltale "Walking Dead" games, there are some other playable entries in the franchise that use the AMC series as their foundation, rather than the comics. These are usually pretty easy to identify at a glance, as they typically feature the likenesses of the show's cast, rather than more comic-accurate renditions of the characters.
These include the 2013 first-person shooter "The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct," which stars Daryl Dixon — a character created for the AMC series who does not exist in the comics. Other examples of show tie-in games include the VR game "The Walking Dead: Onslaught," and the 2023 game "The Walking Dead: Destinies," which puts a player choice spin sort of similar to the Telltale games onto the events of the first few seasons of the TV show. Unlike the Telltale games, however, "Destinies" got horrible reviews.
Overall, these games have been far less successful than the Telltale series. If you want a great narrative gaming experience set in Robert Kirkman's world, you're probably better off playing those, which were conveniently collected as a whole in the 2019 release "The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series." The Telltale games have also been credited with inspiring other similar games in the years since, including "Until Dawn," which was recently adapted for the big screen, and "Life is Strange."