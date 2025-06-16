Are The Walking Dead Video Games Connected To The TV Shows?

"The Walking Dead" has become such a massive, sprawling franchise that it can be difficult to keep all of the pieces straight. These days, it's primarily known for the TV universe on AMC, which started with the eponymous mainline series before spinning off into "Fear the Walking Dead," "Dead City," "The Walking Dead: The Ones who Live," and a number of other sequel, prequel, and side-story series. Of course, that entire canon is built on top of the original comics from Robert Kirkman, which exist in their own continuity.

And then there are the video games — the less-discussed but similarly acclaimed side of the franchise. But do these playable entries connect to the AMC canon? The comics canon? Or do they just exist in their own universe? It's a bit of a complicated question, as the answer depends on which "Walking Dead" video games we're talking about.

The most famous and beloved "Walking Dead" games are the serialized adventure games developed by Telltale, a studio that also made tie-ins for major franchises like Batman, "Game of Thrones," and "Jurassic Park." The studio sadly closed its doors in 2018 after a series of financial issues, but with the help of Kirkman's own Skybound Entertainment company, which licensed the games, the final "season" was still released.

As one might be able to assume from the close relationship between Kirkman and the Telltale "Walking Dead" games, they are considered canonical with the comics, but not with the TV shows. However, there are some other games in the franchise that instead tie into the AMC adaptation.