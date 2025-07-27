The Smallville Character Superman Actor Christopher Reeve Played

Now that James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman" has debuted with David Corenswet in the lead role, we've had four big-screen Supermen (not counting the movie serials or 1951's "Superman and the Mole Men"). But while the character's darker DC counterpart, Batman, has flourished in a cinematic environment in which new actors and directors have put their spin on the source material, Superman has had a different experience. That is to say that the films arguably peaked with the very first blockbuster entry: 1978's "Superman: The Movie."

Richard Donner's seminal superhero outing established the blueprint for the modern blockbuster, but every attempt to follow that blueprint has simply existed in the shadow of the original. Donner treated Superman and his history with reverence and respect, crafting a movie that felt grand and spectacular but which also made Clark Kent, his alter-ego, and the people around him feel real. Ultimately, Donner's "Superman" felt like the Superman film, and it hasn't really been toppled in that regard since. It helped, of course, that the filmmaker had a leading man who was the perfect actor for the job.

For entire generations, Christopher Reeve just is Superman. Like Corenswet, Reeve was a Juilliard graduate whose big break came with playing the Man of Steel, and in much the same way as successive movies failed to match the monolith that was the first, Reeve never quite managed to outdo his role as Supes. But that's okay. Anyone who's seen "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," which is one of the most powerful and inspiring documentaries ever made, will know that the actor achieved so much outside of his profession and became a real superhero for those with physical disabilities. After falling from his horse in 1995, Reeve became paralyzed from the neck down and spent the rest of his life not only pushing his body to one day walk again but also advocating for others like himself. What's more, he also found time to play the odd role, even returning to the world of Superman when he appeared in a couple episodes of "Smallville."