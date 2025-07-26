Is Lala Dominguez Dead On NCIS: Origins? Here's What We Know

The "NCIS" universe boasts plenty of characters with a special connection to Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon, Austin Stowell), but Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) occupies a special place in his heart. "NCIS: Origins" teases some romance between the pair, and Lala goes above and beyond to prove that she cares about his well-being — and freedom. That said, the sparks between the pair might no longer fly moving forward, as there is a good chance that Lala is dead following the "NCIS: Origins" season 1 finale.

"NCIS: Origins" takes place in the aftermath of the death of Gibbs' wife and daughter, and it follows the agent as he sets out to take revenge against their killer, Pablo Hernandez (George Paez). His actions have ramifications, though, as the first season's final episode finds the agent under investigation for shooting the cartel boss. Gibbs is the one responsible for pulling the trigger on his family's assailant, and Lala goes out of her way to protect him, as she believes the killing was justified. Unfortunately, it's also the reason why she might be a goner heading into "NCIS" season 2. With that in mind, let's revisit the season 1 finale and find out whether Lala is still alive.