The Obscure Spike Lee Movie Crime Thriller You Forgot Anthony Mackie Starred In

Long before he was taking to the skies as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second Captain America, Anthony Mackie appeared in an overlooked Spike Lee TV movie. Lee, of course, is known for movies like "Do the Right Thing," "Malcolm X," and "BlacKkKlansman," and a filmography that has typically been concerned with themes of race and racism in America. A prolific filmmaker, many of Lee's movies have earned the director international acclaim and have seen him work with stars such as Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes, and Denzel Washington. Anthony Mackie's work with Lee took place before the actor was the blockbuster star he is today, though.

Mackie is best known for playing Sam Wilson in the MCU. Originally introduced as the Falcon in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and generally regarded as one of the MCU's strongest entries, Sam went on to become Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave up the mantle in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Outside of the MCU, Mackie is known for his roles in the 2008 Iraq war drama, "The Hurt Locker," and the 2011 thriller, "The Adjustment Bureau." He has also appeared in two major Netflix sci-fi series, "Altered Carbon" and "Black Mirror," and is one of the co-leads on Peacock's "Twisted Metal."

In 2004, when Mackie was still a little-known actor, he joined Lee on a surprisingly small-scale project for the director. "Sucker Free City" was a TV movie intended to be the pilot episode for a series that never happened.