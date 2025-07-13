A Hit Denzel Washington And Spike Lee Crime Movie Had A Sequel Without Them

If there's one thing you can expect from a Spike Lee Joint, it's the unexpected. He's brought his controversial and confrontational filmmaking style to every genre under the sun, from gritty dramas to satirical comedies, musicals and vampire flicks, and everything in between. So, when Lee brought his cops and robbers flick "Inside Man" to theaters in 2006, he did what was really unexpected: He made a straight down the middle Hollywood picture starring his trusty leading man Denzel Washington, albeit one with Lee's characteristic verve.

Taking inspiration from Sidney Lumet's classic crime thriller "Dog Day Afternoon," which the filmmaker has called one of his favorite movies of all time, Lee used the bank robbery film as an opportunity to assemble a microcosm of New York City's melting pot diversity among the bank's hostages. As the standoff drags on and on in "Inside Man," we get to see just how the people of the Big Apple get along (or don't) when put under pressure.

"Inside Man" was originally set up to be directed by Ron Howard before he decided to make the Russell Crowe period piece boxing film "Cinderella Man" instead. When Lee stepped in, he turned the film into his most crowd pleasing yarn yet. The result was the biggest box office hit of his long career, grossing about $186 million at the global box office.

So, you might be surprised to hear that there was indeed a sequel to "Inside Man" that you've definitely never heard of ... because Universal made it without Lee or Washington.