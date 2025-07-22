One Of The Most Underrated Horror Movies Of All Time Now Has A Definitive Release
When Bill Paxton tragically died at the age of 61 in 2017, the world lost not just a great actor but a filmmaker on the cusp of greatness as well. Paxton was one of those wonderful character actors who could make seemingly any movie better. With his Texas drawl and a knowing grin, Paxton stole scenes even if his part was relatively small (for example, one of his last roles is a supporting turn in the excellent "Edge of Tomorrow," and he makes every moment he has count).
In 2001, Paxton made his feature directorial debut with "Frailty," a disturbing horror-thriller about faith, murder, and dark family secrets. "Frailty" is finally available via a new 4K release that's the definitive version of Paxton's excellent film — a film that feels somewhat forgotten these days, but is perfect for rediscovery with this new disc release.
On the surface, "Frailty" has a pulpy premise; Matthew McConaughey, who had yet to experience what would become known as the McConaissance, gives a subdued performance as a man telling a story to an FBI agent, played by the late, great Powers Boothe. The story is all about how when McConaughey's character was a child, he watched in horror as his beloved father, played by Paxton, became a serial killer.
Frailty takes a pulpy premise to bleak, tragic places
Paxton's father character, who is never given a name, one day tells his two young sons (played by Matt O'Leary and Jeremy Sumpter) that he received a vision from God. God has ordered this man and his two boys to destroy demons. The "demons" look like ordinary people, but Paxton's character insists they're evil — and must be destroyed with a seemingly magical axe discovered in an abandoned barn.
While the younger of the two sons goes along with this seemingly insane idea, the older boy has serious doubts, and worries his father has gone completely crazy. Like I said: this is pulpy stuff, and yet in Paxton's hands, "Frailty" is unusually tragic and sad in ways other filmmakers might've avoided. You can sense a more lurid, ridiculous version of the film lurking in Brent Hanley's script, but Paxton highlights how bleak this situation is: either the father is right and he really is being ordered to kill demons by a vengeful, murderous God, or he's gone off the deep end and is now a serial killer.
Paxton's direction is steady and assured — the way he films the seemingly heavenly visions his character experiences are stunning, like when the underside of a car suddenly morphs into the church of a cathedral. He matches his direction with a great performance — his axe-wielding killer seems like a good man, not a murderous monster. And yet, one of his sons is convinced his father is killing innocent people. "I loved my father but I was afraid of him," McConaughey tellingly says during his narration. It's a statement many people can likely relate to, even if their fathers weren't chopping people up with mystical axes.
Frailty deserves to find a new audience now that it's on 4K
"Frailty" received critical praise when it hit theaters in 2001 (Roger Ebert gave it 4 stars and wrote, "The movie works in so many different ways that it continues to surprise us right until the end.") In terms of box office, the film earned $17.4 million on a modest $11 million budget — not a flop, but not exactly a huge hit, either. Paxton would only direct one other film, the golf movie "The Greatest Game Ever Played," before his death.
While "Frailty" has a following among franchise fans, it feels somewhat forgotten and even underrated. After I watched the film, I took a glance at some reactions on Letterboxd and was dismayed to see more than a few people claim they disliked the film (primarily for its twist, which I won't spoil here). But "Frailty" is an excellent entry in the horror genre; a disturbing, unsettling film that raises all sorts of uncomfortable questions with no good answers. It deserves to find a new audience.