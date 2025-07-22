One Of The Most Underrated Horror Movies Of All Time Now Has A Definitive Release

When Bill Paxton tragically died at the age of 61 in 2017, the world lost not just a great actor but a filmmaker on the cusp of greatness as well. Paxton was one of those wonderful character actors who could make seemingly any movie better. With his Texas drawl and a knowing grin, Paxton stole scenes even if his part was relatively small (for example, one of his last roles is a supporting turn in the excellent "Edge of Tomorrow," and he makes every moment he has count).

In 2001, Paxton made his feature directorial debut with "Frailty," a disturbing horror-thriller about faith, murder, and dark family secrets. "Frailty" is finally available via a new 4K release that's the definitive version of Paxton's excellent film — a film that feels somewhat forgotten these days, but is perfect for rediscovery with this new disc release.

On the surface, "Frailty" has a pulpy premise; Matthew McConaughey, who had yet to experience what would become known as the McConaissance, gives a subdued performance as a man telling a story to an FBI agent, played by the late, great Powers Boothe. The story is all about how when McConaughey's character was a child, he watched in horror as his beloved father, played by Paxton, became a serial killer.