Tom Cruise Pays Tribute To His Best Sci-Fi Movie For Its 10th Anniversary

When Doug Liman's sci-fi actioner "Edge of Tomorrow" was released in 2014, it opened to a mere $28.7 million at the domestic box office. This was considered a minor scandal at the time, as the film was roundly praised by critics for its slick wartime combat sequences, clever time-loop premise, and charismatic leading performances from stars Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise. Many also saw "Edge of Tomorrow" as an antidote to the ascendant tide of Marvel movies that had, by then, completely infiltrated the cinema marketplace. Recall that 2014 was the year of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain America: The Winter Solider," two wildly popular films that, perhaps because of their popularity, invited early invitations of the phrase "Marvel fatigue."

"Edge of Tomorrow" was often touted as proof that great, original films — that is: not driven by marketable I.P. — were still being made. Its paltry opening was held up as a negative example of changing tastes. People, the argument went, didn't want originality any longer. They only wanted their usual roster of well-known CGI mascots.

The film ultimately went on to gross over $100 million domestically and $370 million worldwide, up against a $178 million budget. It more or less broke even. More importantly, fans latched onto "Edge of Tomorrow," and critics continued to spread the good word. No matter how much money it made, Liman's film was excellent. Indeed, it may be Tom Cruise's best sci-fi film (with only "Minority Report" notwithstanding).

On the 20th anniversary of its release, Cruise celebrated "Edge of Tomorrow" in a series of posts on X, aka Twitter, praising his co-stars, his director, and the film's many fans and boosters. In an age when stars shy away from financial flops, it's comforting to see Cruise touting a great film's actual greatness.