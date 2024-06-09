Tom Cruise Pays Tribute To His Best Sci-Fi Movie For Its 10th Anniversary
When Doug Liman's sci-fi actioner "Edge of Tomorrow" was released in 2014, it opened to a mere $28.7 million at the domestic box office. This was considered a minor scandal at the time, as the film was roundly praised by critics for its slick wartime combat sequences, clever time-loop premise, and charismatic leading performances from stars Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise. Many also saw "Edge of Tomorrow" as an antidote to the ascendant tide of Marvel movies that had, by then, completely infiltrated the cinema marketplace. Recall that 2014 was the year of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain America: The Winter Solider," two wildly popular films that, perhaps because of their popularity, invited early invitations of the phrase "Marvel fatigue."
"Edge of Tomorrow" was often touted as proof that great, original films — that is: not driven by marketable I.P. — were still being made. Its paltry opening was held up as a negative example of changing tastes. People, the argument went, didn't want originality any longer. They only wanted their usual roster of well-known CGI mascots.
The film ultimately went on to gross over $100 million domestically and $370 million worldwide, up against a $178 million budget. It more or less broke even. More importantly, fans latched onto "Edge of Tomorrow," and critics continued to spread the good word. No matter how much money it made, Liman's film was excellent. Indeed, it may be Tom Cruise's best sci-fi film (with only "Minority Report" notwithstanding).
On the 20th anniversary of its release, Cruise celebrated "Edge of Tomorrow" in a series of posts on X, aka Twitter, praising his co-stars, his director, and the film's many fans and boosters. In an age when stars shy away from financial flops, it's comforting to see Cruise touting a great film's actual greatness.
Live. Die. Repeat.
The premise of "Edge of Tomorrow" is fun. It's the near future and an alien species called Mimics have invaded Earth. In response, Earth united its military forces to fight back, equipping its soldiers with outsize, superpowered exoskeletons. A public affairs officer named Cage (Cruise) is hired by the government to report on the war from the front lines, but he refuses to do so, saying it's too dangerous. In response, he's forced to don an exoskeleton and enter the fray himself. Shockingly, he's killed in battle almost immediately.
He then reawakens the previous morning, having been thrown back in time. It doesn't take Cage very long to discover he is stuck in a time loop. Every time he dies in combat, he reawakens the previous morning. After multiple repeats, he becomes a more efficient fighter. To figure out what's happening, confront the Mimic battlefield tactics, and become a better soldier, Cage repeatedly enlists the help of the super-soldier Vrataski (Blunt). It's pretty awesome.
Cruise has only ever been positive about "Edge of Tomorrow," and was happy to recall his great time working on the film. He wrote:
"I want to take the opportunity to thank Emily Blunt once again for being such a great friend and brilliant actress. I love her performance in this film. Her dedication. Her humor. Her vulnerability and power. She brought it all. [...] This anniversary brings back incredible memories. My first collaboration with Doug Liman. Rejoining the indomitable Brendan Gleeson. And my first time working alongside the great Bill Paxton. His performance and the character he created left an indelible mark on this film."
Liman would also make "American Made" with Cruise in 2017.
Christopher McQuarrie co-wrote Edge of Tomorrow
"Edge of Tomorrow" also firmly cemented Cruise's relationship with writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, one of three credited screenwriters on the film. McQuarrie had already written the screenplay for the Cruise-starring WWII thriller "Valkyrie" and he wrote and directed his vehicle "Jack Reacher." Every film McQuarrie has made since then has been a Cruise project, having co-written "The Mummy" and "Top Gun: Maverick," and directed every "Mission: Impossible" film since "Rogue Nation."
Cruise praised McQuarrie, writing:
"Hitting this kind of tone was no easy task. The writing and storytelling of Christopher McQuarrie made the movie work. Along with the dedication of our entire team who helped bring it to the screen — it was an absolute joy creating it with you all. [...] To everyone who has enjoyed this film over the years, thank you for being a fan. And thank you to Warner Bros. for making this film. I can't wait to share more about the great movies we're working on."
If you haven't seen it, by all means, do. It's an excellent blockbuster.
The initial lack of popularity of "Edge of Tomorrow" included a semi-rebranding kerfuffle wherein new posters were released bearing the film's tagline, "Live. Die. Repeat.," instead of its title. Those posters led some online retailers to sell "Edge of Tomorrow" under that title, and some confused consumers began to refer to the film that way. The rebranding couldn't have helped sell tickets and/or DVDs, as it would likely have caused some confusion (see also: "Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey" or "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call"). If you choose to purchase a physical copy (which is recommended), be sure to look for both titles, just in case.