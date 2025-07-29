Clint Eastwood & More Acting Legends Were Considered For A Classic Harrison Ford Sci-Fi Movie

In Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic, Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard is an ex-specialist police officer known as a Blade Runner — a type of bounty hunter whose sole job is to hunt down and "retire" synthetic humans called replicants. In a dystopian future version of Los Angeles, Deckard is brought out of retirement to track a group of four replicants led by Rutger Hauer's Roy Batty. The group have returned to Earth despite replicants being outlawed on the human home-world, and it's Deckard's job to retire every one of these rogue artificial humanoids. But while that's a great setup for an unforgettable sci-fi actioner, it's also the basis for some profound reflection on the nature of what it means to be human and the loneliness that accompanies the kind of technocratic industrial future envisioned in the film.

"Blade Runner" was also a surprisingly personal project for Ridley Scott, who had lost his brother Frank prior to working on what was his third feature. Some of the film's oppressively somber tone undoubtedly comes from the director's personal experience, and that's a big part of what makes the movie so hauntingly memorable. But there's no doubt Harrison Ford was also a big part of the film's appeal, having starred in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" the year prior to its release. Aside from burgeoning star-power, though, Ford brought the perfect mix of hard-boiled detective gruffness and sensitivity to the role of Deckard, whose true identity as either human or replicant remains the big unanswered question at the heart of "Blade Runner."

Without Ford, it's hard to imagine the film would have become the celebrated work that it is today. But it seems Hampton Fancher and the producers had many other names in mind before they settled on Indiana Jones himself. In Time's 30th anniversary retrospective of the film, Fancher is not only said to have written the Deckard character with Robert Mitchum in mind, but the producers actually considered every big-name star of the era you could imagine, from Sean Connery and Jack Nicholson to Paul Newman and even Clint Eastwood. At the time "Blade Runner" debuted, Eastwood had just starred in futuristic thriller "Firefox," which came out a week before Scott's film and was a modest success. Conversely, "Blade Runner" became one of the biggest sci-fi movie flops of all time. As such, Eastwood likely thought he'd fronted the right movie at the time, but "Firefox" has hardly managed to attain the "classic" status that "Blade Runner" has in the years since.

Other names reportedly on the list for Deckard included Peter Falk, Al Pacino, Nick Nolte, and even Burt Reynolds, who would team up with Eastwood two years later for a gangster movie flop he always regretted.