The 10 Best Harrison Ford Roles That Aren't Han Solo Or Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is one of the most recognizable movie stars in the world, in no small part thanks to his iconic roles as Han Solo in "Star Wars" and globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones. But with a career spanning nearly 60 years, Ford has brought plenty of memorable roles to the silver screen outside of the two Lucasfilm franchises, often to critical and commercial success. Sometimes his beloved roles in blockbuster franchises overshadow his extensive filmography. From tense political thrillers to character-driven dramatic pieces, Ford has displayed an enormous range of talent.

Yes, we love him as Han Solo and Indiana Jones. But we're here to highlight and celebrate 10 other characters Ford has brought to life. Some of these roles are popular and well-known, and others are criminally underappreciated. With Ford showing no signs of slowing down in his career, here's to hoping for many more characters to come from the living legend who continues to thrill and entertain audiences worldwide.