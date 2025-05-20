Why Burt Reynolds Regretted His Gangster Movie Flop With Clint Eastwood

Bringing two movie stars together to do a buddy action flick has been one of Hollywood's greatest traditions. The appeal of these movies is watching personalities butt heads with each other until differences lead to a genuine comradery in the end. "48 Hrs," "Lethal Weapon," "Hot Fuzz" and "The Nice Guys" are but a few examples of the kinds of chaotic screen duos that we still talk about today. You would think that a gangster buddy flick starring Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds would be more fondly remembered, but it currently exists as an oddity that never took off in the way either of them wanted it to.

On paper, the 1930's-set "City Heat" sounds like a fun idea. Eastwood plays Speer, a Kansas City police Lieutenant who finds himself in quite a predicament when Reynold's Mike Murphy, a cop turned private eye, waltzes back in his life. The gist is that they actually used to be friends, having served on the same police force at one point. The pair drifted apart in the years since their work life separation, but have been brought together under unusual circumstances involving a suitcase with some important documents, the death of Murphy's partner, and a mutual affection for Jane Alexander.

In 1984, Eastwood was just coming off of directing/starring in "Sudden Impact" and "Tightrope," while Reynolds was last seen in "The Man Who Loved Women" and "Cannonball Run II." Each actor was at different stages in their career, but they both had considerable hits to their name to invest in a project like this. "City Heat" was also loaded with a great selection of characters actors like Richard Roundtree, Madeline Kahn, Rip Torn and frequent David Lynch collaborator Jack Nance.

In spite of having everything going for it, "City Heat" was both a box office and critical disappointment across the board, with the film earning $38.3 million on a $25 million budget. "How do travesties like this get made," says Roger Ebert in his scathing review. Gene Siskel was even harsher, giving it no stars at all. And star Burt Reynolds wasn't happy with the movie, either. You would think that Reynolds' disappointment with the finished film would stem from any one of these results, but it actually lies in something a bit sadder.