5 TV Shows Where Matt Damon Played Himself

Matt Damon rose up the ranks of the Hollywood A-list as the Yang to his best friend forever Ben Affleck's Yin, with Damon pretty much always playing the straight man in their relationship. He's the down-to-earth good boy who wants to do what's right, whereas Affleck is the roguish bad boy who isn't afraid to break the rules. This onscreen relationship has stayed true through their best and worst films and helped cement Damon as one of Hollywood's most reliable leading men.

While Matt Damon is often cast as a noble hero, most notably in Christopher Nolan's upcoming Greek epic "The Odyssey," the handful of times he's played against his good boy persona to be the villain have produced some of his best performances. It would be hard to make a list of his best roles without including the jealous con artist in "The Talented Mr. Ripley," the duplicitous mafia rat in "The Departed," or the ultimate coward in "Interstellar."

But as bad as these characters might be, they don't hold a candle to the greatest villain Damon has played across the 101 credits on his IMDb page: Matt Damon. Virtually every time Matt Damon has played himself on TV, he's played off his wholesome image to comedic effect, playing everything from a jerk to an absolute monster.

And so, without further ado, here are the five TV shows where Matt Damon played himself.