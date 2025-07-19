How I Know What You Did Last Summer's Author Really Feels About The Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jim Gillespie's 1997 slasher movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was the first high-profile slasher to come out after the success of "Scream," which came out less than a year earlier. Both films were written by Kevin Williamson, so they had a similar vibe, but "IKWYDLS" was a clear indicator that a trend had begun. Slashers were back, baby.

The slasher premise of "Last Summer" is simple. A quartet of pretty young people — Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Philippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze, Jr. — accidentally run over a vagrant in their car one summer, killing him. Rather than call for help, they dump the body and swear each other to secrecy. Oh yes, and they gave him a few thwacks on the way to the ocean, pretty much actively murdering him. Fast-forward to the next summer, and the quartet is racked by guilt. When reunited, they receive a mysterious note with the title of the film written on it. Is someone watching them? Shortly thereafter, a masked assailant in a fisherman's slicker begins murdering them, one by one, with an outsize fishhook.

The only problem with this premise is that "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was never intended to be a slasher. The film was based, rather loosely, on the 1973 YA novel by Lois Duncan. Duncan also authored the novels that inspired the movies "Hotel for Dogs," "Summer of Fear," "Killing Mr. Griffin," and the very similar "Teaching Mrs. Tingle." Her "Last Summer" novel begins the same way as Gillespie's movie, but the murderous fisherman and the slasher elements were all invented by Kevin Williamson.

In Clark Collis' upcoming interview book "Screaming and Conjuring: The Resurrection and Unstoppable Rise of the Modern Horror Movie," the writer quotes an interview with the late Lois Duncan, and she was horrified to learn that her book had been turned into a murder spree. She would have never advocated for such violence, especially after she lost her daughter to a murderer.