Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 3 Plunges Star Trek Straight Into The Last Of Us

Watch out, redshirts! This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 3, "Shuttle to Kenfori."

"Star Trek" in general and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in particular doesn't hesitate to draw inspiration from other genres. In fact, "Strange New Worlds" season 3 has now delivered two consecutive episodes that wink and nod to specific works of fiction. Episode 2, "Wedding Bell Blues," brought back William Campbell's child-like alien Trelane (now played by Rhys Darby of "Our Flag Means Death" fame) to pose as a wedding planner for the recently broken up Spock (Ethan Peck) and Chistine Chapel (Jess Bush). The antagonist resets the situation whenever Spock refuses to comply, thus locking the half-Vulcan in a loop that seems to pay homage to "Groundhog Day." Now, episode 3, titled "Shuttle to Kenfori," seems to riff on a far more recent pop culture phenomenon: HBO's post-apocalyptic juggernaut series "The Last of Us."

In search of the healing Chimera weed, the Enterprise sets course to planet Kenfori, which is a strict no-fly zone. On the surface, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Doctor Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) soon find themselves in the middle of a full-on post-apocalyptic scenario, where they encounter hordes of deadly plant zombies. Granted, "Strange New Worlds" throws in plenty of franchise-specific lore about Klingon invasions and truly outlandish medical treatments, but the episode certainly makes Kenfori seem like the "Star Trek" version of the Cordyceps-infested "The Last of Us" Earth. And honestly? Season 3 of the best "Star Trek" show in decades makes this unlikely combination work surprisingly well.