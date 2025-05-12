How Scientifically Accurate Are The Spores On The Last Of Us?

Thanks to two video games and a television adaptation, "The Last of Us" has managed to make us far more wary of the noble mushroom than we used to be. Well, more specifically, the cordyceps mushroom that brings about the end of the world and turns humanity into various forms of infected that look like raging, roaring fungi. But just how much of the homegrown danger in HBO's beloved post-apocalyptic series holds true? Will the world crumble under such a ferocious fungus? Well, like a lot of horrifying infections from film and television that have some fact in their blood, the infection in HBO's show is real and survives by doing precisely what we see in "The Last of Us," albeit with smaller organisms.

Advertisement

Ophiocordyceps unilateralis (via Yale University) is a type of fungus that infects the brains of ants and spreads through the host, taking control of their muscles and directing them to perform its bidding. With the fungus in control, the ant will climb to the highest and most advantageous location for the fungus to thrive and expand, eventually overgrowing the ant's entire body until only a husk remains. That harrowing idea has been brought to life in "The Last of Us," where we've been given occasional glimpses of victims of the cordyceps embedded in walls, lost to the entity that has overtaken them. While it might seem like a chilling concept to contemplate, there has been one human case that was brought to light during the airing of "The Last of Us" season 1.

Advertisement