How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Pays Off Season 2's Darkest Storyline

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follow.

One advantage of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" being a prequel to the original "Star Trek" is how it can have Klingon bad guys, no explanation needed.

The show is a spin-off of "Star Trek: Discovery," which followed the brief and brutal war between the Federation and Klingon Empire during its first season. "Strange New Worlds" retcons "TOS" characters Dr. Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) into Klingon War veterans. They specifically served together on the moon J'Gal, where M'Benga developed a steroid for Starfleet soldiers ("Protocol 12") and even took it himself. The infamous "Butcher of J'Gal" who killed some senior Klingons officers? That was actually M'Benga.

So M'Benga's PTSD flared up in the "Strange New Worlds" season 2 "Under the Cloak of War" when the Enterprise had to escort Klingon ambassador Dak'Rah (Robert Wisdom). Dak'Rah, who defected to the Federation, took credit for the deaths of his officers, claiming to be the "Butcher of J'Gal" himself. The tension between M'Benga and Dak'Rah slowly boils over throughout the episode. Dak'Rah professed to be ashamed, both for past atrocities and being a coward on J'Gal. He wanted to make amends with M'Benga, but seemed driven more by his own guilt than empathy for M'Benga.

Ultimately, M'Benga killed Dak'Rah with the d'k tahg (Klingon knife) that he used as the Butcher of J'Gal. The death was ruled as self-defense because Dak'Rah attacked M'Benga, but the episode left it ambiguous whether it truly was or it was actually murder ... until now, in "Shuttle to Kenfori," when M'Benga admits it was murder. The sins of M'Benga's past did not die with Dak'Rah.