Protocol 12 Opens Up The Darkest Corners Of The Star Trek Universe

This article discusses spoilers from the latest episode of "Strange New Worlds."

Gene Roddenberry envisioned "Star Trek" as a utopian paradise, famously mandating that "The Original Series" contain an absolute minimum of conflict — none of it originating from within the Federation itself. After all, why would enlightened beings in the distant future ever come up against problems that we're still dealing with in our own imperfect, capitalist reality? But as the years went by, the franchise gatekeepers began to realize a simple truth: Even in a world as aspirational as "Trek," one can't truly depict an idealized society without exploring some of the darker corners of the universe, as well. Cautionary tales are usually much more potent than cut-and-dried, heavy-handed, moralistic screeds.

"Strange New Worlds" has never been afraid of directly confronting that underlying darkness, but perhaps never to the extent that the latest episode of season 2 addresses. The harrowing hour, titled "Under The Cloak of War," actually picks up right where the Klingon-heavy season premiere, "The Broken Circle," left off. In that episode, we discover that the ship's doctor, Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), had previously served in the Federation war against the formidable foes alongside Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush). Confronted once again with the threat of Klingons, the pair of pacifists are backed into a corner with no choice but to inject themselves with a previously-unseen vial of what seems like adrenaline — allowing them to transcend their ordinary limits and engage the warrior race in hand-to-hand combat for a limited amount of time.

While that storyline treated their decision with appropriate weight and ambiguity, the latest episode defines that substance as Protocol 12. Combined with the triggering flashbacks to their active service, "Strange New Worlds" goes even further than "Star Trek" has gone before.