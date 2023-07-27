Star Trek: Strange New Worlds's Latest Storyline Darkly Mirrors One Of Deep Space 9's Best Episodes

War has always been a touchy subject for "Star Trek." Throughout the original series, the Federation had formed an uneasy alliance with the Klingons and was not on the rosiest terms with the Romulans, so war was constantly hanging over everyone's heads. There were occasional episodes involving combat or espionage, but there were no outright full-scale battles; that's not what "Star Trek" was about. A large part of Gene Roddenberry's utopian future was a devotion to pacifism. Being strong was now defined by one's ability to reason, to help others. It was no longer about might or domination.

But, it seems, "Star Trek" had a long way to go. In the episode "Patterns of Force" (February 16, 1968), William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, both Jewish actors, were required to put on Nazi uniforms and read lines about how, welp, the Third Reich may have been evil, but they got the trains running on time. The characters — and one might sense some of the show's writers — were still drawn to tantalizing ideas about battlefield might and wartime power.

It wouldn't be until later in the franchise that "Star Trek" became more resolute in its views of war. On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," everything was stringently diplomatic and war was never suggested as a possibility to solve anything. Indeed, it was to be avoided at all costs.

On "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," however, war became far more complicated. It seems that military occupation, genocide, trauma, murder — everything that comes with war — were still alive and well ... and still needed to be confronted.

The latest episode of "Strange New Worlds," called "Under the Cloak of War," borrows DS9's complexity, echoing the episodes "The Homecoming," "The Circle" and "The Siege." Both are about former war criminals.