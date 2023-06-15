Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 Brings Back The Klingons

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has returned with all the strengths of its first season mercifully intact. Trekkies know well that no Trek series begins at its strongest — the first seasons of almost every "Star Trek" show are typically their worst — so it was a striking change of pace to see "Strange New Worlds" bolt out of the gate the way it did. The characters were interesting and strong, and the sci-fi stories were dynamic and bore the ring of classical "Star Trek." After several clunky, awful, violent, weepy, terribly written seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard," "Strange New Worlds" was a balm in Gilead.

The previous mantra-like mandate on Trek at the beginning of the CBS All Access/Paramount+ seemed to be "This ain't your father's 'Star Trek.'" Now, in 2023, the franchise has finally found a toehold by adhering to "No, actually, this is indeed your father's 'Star Trek.'" In sticking to hour-long stories, keeping its action on board starships, and focusing on individual characters — all facets of "Star Trek" at its strongest — "Strange New Worlds" feels simultaneously fresh and retro.

The second season's debut episode, "The Broken Circle" re-introduces several elements that Trekkies will be keen to know about. For one, the Klingons are back. The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" was devoted the Klingon War, and that show redesigned the Klingons to have larger, elongated heads, extraneous nostrils, unusual eyes, no hair, and skin that was either blue-black or paper white. "Strange New Worlds" backtracks that design by making the Klingons look more like they did in the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." They have the usual ridged foreheads, sport mustaches and beards, wear black leather, and behave like lusty, grog-swilling pirates.

They're back, baby.