Doctor Strange's Signature Look Nearly Had A High-Fashion Modification For The Movie

If you're going to cause rifts across space and time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then it's important to look the part. Even so, you might be shocked to learn just how many intricate details the "Doctor Strange" creative team had to consider while designing the costume for one of the MCU's strongest Avengers. Indeed, while he may appear to be wearing a simple cape and some loose linen, Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange actually has one of the most complicated outfits out of any worn by the franchise's heroes.

In the book "The Infinity Saga: The Art of Doctor Strange," Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding revealed that Strange's costume ideas were deceptively more complex than initially anticipated. "I think Doctor Strange is interesting because he actually has more accessories and more iconic elements of himself than most of the characters we've worked on," Meinerding explained. This, in turn, made it that much trickier to determine which of those components ought to be carried over to Cumberbatch's live-action take on the character. "Between the gray in his hair, the goatee, the high red collar, the Eye of Agamotto, the symbol on his chest, the blue tunic, the scars on his hands — that's a number of elements, where most times we're dealing with only two or three," Meinerding noted, calling it "an interesting challenge."

As such, the film's creatives initially settled on a look that portrayed the master of the mystic arts as having a somewhat professional edge. It was in trying to find this balance, though, that the minds behind "Doctor Strange" soon realized they were working too hard and trying to make the MCU's Stephen Strange look at home in the real world — a place the MCU has long left behind by that point.