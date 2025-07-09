Doctor Strange's Villainous Zealots Almost Had A Mind-Bending Astral Form

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The MCU always came with impressive visuals, but then director Scott Derrickson joined the fray, bringing with him a healthy dose of bonkers imagery via the magical debut of "Doctor Strange." Benedict Cumberbatch's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains one of the best in the franchise, thanks to its daring efforts at making reality break and time stand still. However, even with all of the spectacular optical effects we saw on screen, there was still plenty more that we didn't see, particularly in the case of the film's villains.

In Stephen Strange's first venture into the mystic arts, he was forced to go up against (the slightly disappointing) Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) and his small band of acolytes. Already a force to be feared, it was revealed in the book, "The Infinity Saga: The Art of Doctor Strange," that these zealots would have a visible physical trait, due to their devotion to the Dark Dimension. According to artist Jerad Marantz, "There was an idea that the zealots were caught between dimensions, so I was trying to design how they were fractured between two spaces."

Marvel Studios

The visuals would be similar to how Strange is able to project himself in an astral form while his body lies dormant. "The negative space represents parts of them that were elsewhere-say the Dark Dimension-while everything that's tangible is currently in front of us. They're in two places at once, sliced in sections, like a series of bonds." It's this look that, while not present in Kaecilius' cronies in the film, fluttered and flowed into Strange's first big adversary, Dormammu (also played by Cumberbatch).