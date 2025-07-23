A Chilly Cult '90s Sitcom Is One Of Prime Video's Most Overlooked Gems

What if "Twin Peaks" was a surreal sitcom instead of a twisted mystery? It might look something like the classic CBS series "Northern Exposure," which ran for six seasons beginning in 1990. Sure, David Lynch and Mark Frost brought some humor to "Twin Peaks," but "Northern Exposure" is much more purely a sitcom with some similarly strange elements, and it's a real treat.

"Northern Exposure" follows Dr. Joel Fleischman (Rob Morrow), a New York City doctor who had his med school tuition paid for on the promise that he would practice medicine for four years in the state of Alaska, which sorely needed doctors. He ends up in the tiny fictional town of Cicely, where he'll be the town's primary doctor despite being fresh out of med school. Cicely is a strange little town with a real cast of characters, and as Joel gets to know his new neighbors as they come through the doors of his clinic, he realizes that some of what's happening in Cicely might actually be supernatural. Developed by "St. Elsewhere" creators Joshua Brand and John Falsey, "Northern Exposure" was a wonderfully weird look into one of America's northernmost towns that pairs perfectly with the more terrifying tones of "Twin Peaks."