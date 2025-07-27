Why Shemar Moore's Derek Morgan Left Criminal Minds After 11 Seasons

After Derek Morgan's shocking departure in "Criminal Minds" episode 251, "A Beautiful Disaster," fans were wondering if this was a case of writing Shemar Moore off the show, or was it his choice. In an interview with TV Line, Moore clarified that he decided to step away of his own accord, as there were other challenges that were speaking to him at the time. He joked that writer Erica Messer had enough. "Erica said she was so tired of looking at me. She was tired of me being late in the morning. She was like, 'You've got to get the hell up!' No, I'm kidding," Moore chuckled.

He continued, "My mother sends me these great cards ... She gave me this one card and I'm looking at it right now and it says, 'Leap and the net will appear.' That's what she did her whole life. She thought outside of the box, and she never got too comfortable because she wanted to continue to grow." The star also shared, "There's been other people in my life who are like that too. I don't want to be ordinary. I don't want to follow. I want to be bold, and I want to see what I'm capable of. So yes, it was my decision."

"I've treated my acting career like school. "The Young and the Restless," eight years. [That was] high school. "Criminal Minds": college. Now I'm ready for grad school, a Ph.D., whatever you want to call it. I'm just ready to grow. I just want to leap," Moore argued. "And I don't know where I'm going to land, but I believe that I'm going to land. ... I'm not leaving to go be a big star. I'm not leaving to go make a bunch of money. ... I'm leaving because I just creatively want to be fueled and [am] excited to try new things and see what else I'm capable of," the star added. "But I'm always going to look back and salute. They did not kill me on 'The Young and the Restless' and I went back to say hello and thank the fans. Erica Messer refused to kill Derek Morgan. Those elevator doors closed. Am I going to sign a long-term contract? Probably not. But if they ask me to come back and dance, yes, I would be willing to do that. [But] not right away."