Why James Gunn's Superman Sequel Should Not Feature Batman

Ultimately, putting Batman in the "Superman" sequel would be an absolute mistake. One of the many issues of following "Man of Steel" up with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" is that while the first film set a foundation for further exploration into the newly established life of Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), with his career at the Daily Planet and broader life within Metropolis, the follow-up puts much of Superman's lore in the backseat in favor of introducing Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Gotham City. While it was understandable to introduce elements of this new Dark Knight, the audience already has much more familiarity with Gotham City's characters and lore than they do with the city of Metropolis.

One of the elements of James Gunn's "Superman" that succeeded (although the film could have used more of it) was introducing the Daily Planet staff and how it functions as an essential element to not just the story, but also to the broader events that transpire within Metropolis itself and beyond. Of course, you have Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) at the heart of it all, but supporting players like Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Perry White (Wendell Pierce), Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett), and Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover) helped build out an essential element of Superman lore that were often sidelined or ignored in the previous DCEU. (In "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Jimmy Olsen, played by Michael Cassidy, is murdered after less than a minute of screen time.) Plus, Superman has a rogues gallery of villains who are long overdue for the big screen treatment.

It's also worth noting that whether or not the DCU Batman is, as James Gunn previously mentioned, a new actor or, as rumors continue to persist, Robert Pattinson merging into the continuity, Superman should be allowed to shine on his own terms, given that Batman has been the golden goose for DC and Warner Bros. for so long. DC Studios should strike while the super-iron is hot, given the goodwill Gunn's new film has restored for Superman's public perception. If anything, a Superman and Supergirl team-up film would be preferable. A "World's Finest" movie is not a bad idea, but it should wait after a proper "Superman 2" as well as Batman's debut in a standalone DCU film. Introduce more villains like Brainiac, expand upon Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and of course, give us more from the Daily Planet staff. Bringing in Batman will only overshadow the lore of Metropolis once again, and given that Superman is the "MGM Lion" of the DC Studios intro (or at least he was in the most recent movie), Gunn and Peter Safran should honor that by keeping him at the center of the entire world's conversation.

"Superman" is now playing in theaters.