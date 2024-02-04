The DC Movie Kevin Feige Watches Before Starting Work On Every MCU Film

These days it's strange to think of Marvel struggling to outdo DC at the box office. But believe it or not, there was a time when the latter was the undisputed champ of superhero filmmaking. Director Richard Donner kicked off that winning streak with 1978's "Superman," the film that provided the blueprint for the modern blockbuster. Next, Tim Burton solidified DC's box office prowess with 1989's "Batman" — a film that made a heck of a lot of money at the box office and established the principles of modern blockbuster marketing.

Meanwhile, Marvel had this comparatively abject filmography to offer: 1986's "Howard the Duck," 1989's "The Punisher," and the direct-to-video "Captain America" in 1990. By the time DC and Warner Bros.' "Batman Forever" hit in 1995 and made $336 million globally (an impressive number for the time) it seemed DC would rule the superhero blockbuster space for a long time to come.

Of course, as we all know, things didn't quite work that way. Marvel would increasingly improve its cinematic offerings, beginning with 1998's "Blade" and continuing with Bryan Singer's "X-Men" movies and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy. But when "Iron Man" arrived in 2008 and kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC was doomed to play runner-up to Marvel for the foreseeable future. Since then, recent struggles aside, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has basically dominated the box office when it comes to superhero movie-making. Which is why it's interesting to learn that Feige himself credits a classic DC superhero film with providing the impetus for his MCU offerings.