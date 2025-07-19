Reno 911! Cast: Where The Actors Are Now
"Reno 911!" was a satirical take on "Cops," the popular reality docuseries following real cops in the line of duty, making arrests and chasing "bad guys." Airing originally on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009, "Reno 911!" took the bumbling cop trope to its logical conclusion, portraying the officers of the fictional Reno Sheriff's Department as incompetent stooges. The show existed within the peak of crude, offensive comedy that dominated the 2000s; it featured politically incorrect skits that dealt with race, gender, sex work, and mental illness. Though much of the depiction of mental illness did not age well, a majority of the comedy is strangely still funny. The comedy of "Reno" still elicits chuckles by today's standards due to society's evolved perception of police. After about 15 years of police brutality and misconduct cases, it feels nice to laugh at ineffective or downright problematic police work in a low-stakes way via the cast's antics.
And what an amazing cast it was. "Reno's" magic was the improv feel given by the comedic actors bringing skits to life. Scenes were often loosely scripted, but the show never felt incoherent because of it. Every actor fully committed to their role, individually and within the dynamic of the group, with excellent physical comedy and comedic timing. Their brilliance got the show a theatrical movie and two others direct-to-streaming, as well as two revival seasons in 2020 and 2022. And the cast, chock full of veteran comedic actors, have found success far beyond the series.
Here's where the cast of "Reno 911!" is now.
Thomas Lennon (Lt. Jim Dangle)
Portraying the dimwitted leader of the Reno Sheriff's Department, Lieutenant Jim Dangle, Thomas Lennon spearheaded the creative direction of "Reno 911!" in more ways than one. He created the show alongside Kerri Kenney-Silver and Robert Ben Garant, and it wasn't their first collaboration. The trio also created "The State," a teen-friendly sketch comedy show on MTV in the mid-'90s. When "Reno 911!" initially ended in 2009, Lennon continued to collaborate with Garant, writing such films together as "Balls of Fury," "The Pacifier," 2017's "Baywatch," and the "Night at the Museum" films. Chances are, if Lennon worked on a project, you'll find Garant's name not far behind his in the credits.
Between the original "Reno 911!" run and the revival, Lennon played character roles on film such as "Bad Teacher," "What to Expect When You're Expecting," and "We're the Millers." On television, he made appearances on "The Goldbergs," "Bob's Burgers," "Santa Clarita Diet," and "Drunk History," one of Comedy Central's best shows. In the last year, you might have seen him on the Joel McHale comedy "Animal Control" as Frank Shaw's (McHale) older brother, Patrick. In September 2025, you can hear his voice in "Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie" alongside Kristen Wiig and Gloria Estefan.
Robert Ben Garant (Dep. Travis Junior)
Never one to miss an explosion of some sort, Deputy Travis Junior was brought to life by Robert Ben Garant. Outside of reprising his role on "Reno 911!" for the revival seasons and films, Garant has stayed busy with an equal share of acting, producing, and writing.
Throughout the 2010s, he wrote on films and TV shows such as "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian," "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb," "Hell Baby," and "Baywatch". He also served as executive producer for "@midnight," a clip show hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick from 2013 to 2017. His most prominent TV roles were as Gio in "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$," a comedy on the short-lived NBC streamer Seeso, and as the voice of Critter in "Bob's Burgers" and "The Bob's Burgers Movie" in 2022. For the "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$," he also wore writer and producer hats. As he did with "Hell Baby," Garant is once again collaborating with Thomas Lennon for an upcoming horror film entitled "The Casket Girls." It is set to star Gabrielle Union, and is still in production as of this writing.
Kerri Kenney-Silver (Dep. Trudy Wiegel)
Kerri Kenney-Silver was the third musketeer responsible for "Reno 911!," and on the series she portrayed quirky Deputy Trudy Wiegel. Before "Reno," you might remember the actress for her work on "The Ellen Show." Post-series, Kenney-Silver make cameos in various TV shows, including "Raising Hope," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Key & Peele," "New Girl," and "Shameless." A few years before the revival in 2020, she gained steam with numerous multi-episode arcs on shows like "2 Broke Girls," "Bob's Burgers," "Superstore," and "A Series of Unfortunate Events." She even had a role in an episode of "Big Little Lies" as the, erm, eccentric child psychologist Dr. Peep.
At last, it seems Kenney-Silver might have found another TV home. She stars in Tina Fey's new Netflix series "The Four Seasons," which hit the streaming service in May 2025. If the title didn't give it away, the show is Netflix's answer to HBO's "The White Lotus."
Niecy Nash-Betts (Deputy Raineesha Williams)
Niecy Nash-Betts rose to prominence as Dep. Raineesha Williams on "Reno 911!" However, similarly to Queen Latifah in "Living Single," her star exploded after the series end to the point that her big break is nearly a footnote in her legacy now. Between "Reno's" original run and the revival, she did quite a bit of competition and reality show work, appearing on series like "Dancing with the Stars," "Celebrity Wife Swap," "Hollywood Game Night," "$100,000 Pyramid," and "Match Game." During that time, she started to dip her toe into dramatic work, starring in "Selma" in 2014 as civil rights activist Richie Jean Jackson. In 2017, she got to combine her comedic chops and growing dramatic acting skills in "Claws," leading a band of nail techs into the world of organized crime as Desna Simms. She also received acclaim for her role in "When They See Us," the visceral true crime Netflix series that portrayed the real life court case of the Central Park (now known as the Exonerated) Five.
Since 2020, Nash has built upon her TV resume with a recurring roles in Mindy Kailing's "Never Have I Ever," "Q-Force," and "The Rookie." She won her first Emmy in 2023 for the (albeit controversial) Ryan Murphy short series "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
Currently, she's collaborating once again with Murphy in "Grotesquerie," a horror drama where she stars as Detective Lois Tryon.
Cedric Yarbrough (Dep. Sven Jones)
The dorky Deputy Sven Jones was portrayed by Cedric Yarbrough, who brought a gentle giant energy to the cast. Once he put down his badge, Yarbrough did a mix of voice and acting roles, mostly on television. In the 2010s, he was a character actor in singular episodes of "Big Time Rush," "Key & Peele," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and voiced various characters on "American Dad!" and "Blaze and the Monster Machines."
One of his most known roles outside of "Reno" is as the voice of Tom DuBois and Colonel H. Stinkmeaner in "The Boondocks," a role he began while still on "Reno 911!" and continued until the former's finale in 2014. Every few years or so since, Yarbrough has managed to land a recurring or main role on television. He was Officer Meow-Meow Fuzzyface in "BoJack Horseman," Kenneth Clements in "Speechless," and the voice of Gerald Fitzgerald in "Paradise PD."
Most recently, he finished up his role as Vic Brown on "The Goldbergs." He's also made supporting appearances in the 2024 films "Unfrosted" and "Juror #2," as well as TV series "Leverage: Redemption" in 2025. He was this close to reprising his roles in "The Boondocks," but Adult Swim cancelled the reboot last minute.
Mary Birdsong (Dep. Cherisha Kimball)
The country fried, definitely-not-a-lesbian Deputy Kimball was portrayed by Mary Birdsong. The actress has done a bit of everything, with credits in television, film, stage productions, and animation. As her time as Deputy Kimball ended in 2009, she appeared in Rob Zombie's "Halloween II" and "Adventureland" that same year. She went on to feature in supporting roles in films like "The Descendants" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters."
She also made one-time appearances in episodes of a wide range of TV shows, from the kid-friendly "T.U.F.F. Puppy" to the angsty "Scream Queens." Most recently, she appeared on "Succession" for a short time as Marianne Hirsch in 2023, and lent her voice to various minor characters in "Beavis and Butt-head" from 2022 to 2023.
Her most interesting credit? Velma Von Tussle in the Broadway version of "Hairspray," less than a year after Michelle Pfeiffer's interpretation of the character in the 2007 film. Playing the polished Miss Baltimore Crabs onstage while being a no-frills deputy on TV? Miss Birdsong certainly has range.
Wendi McLendon-Covey (Dep. Clementine Johnson)
Wendi McLendon-Covey brought her wry, bawdy humor to her role as Deputy Clementine Johnson in "Reno 911!." In the immediate aftermath of the show's first ending in 2009, she was the cast member that found the most immediate success with her role as Rita in the box office smash "Bridesmaids" in 2011. An essential part of the movie's ensemble cast, McLendon-Covey's brand of (sexually) desperate housewife was a hoot and a holler to watch.
After "Reno" and "Bridesmaids," the public became re-acquainted with McLendon Covey as matriarch Beverly Goldberg in "The Goldbergs" from 2013 to 2023. While holding down that steady job, she ventured into voice acting, playing characters in "American Dad!," "Blaze and the Monster Machines," Marvel's "M.O.D.O.K.", and the critically-acclaimed "Elemental."
Currently, she stars as the voice of Nancy Green in the children's show "Big City Greens" and as the lead in "St. Denis Medical," which was renewed for a second season in January 2025.
Carlos Alazraqui (Dep. James Garcia)
The funny thing about Carlos Alazraqui is although we know his face as Deputy James Garcia, Millennials may actually know him as so much more via his voice acting.
Before joining the cast of the beloved sketch comedy show, Alazraqui's resume was absolutely stacked with voice acting roles in the best cartoons of the '90s. He played various background characters in shows like "CatDog," "Hey Arnold," "SpongeBob," and "Rocket Power." Most notably, he was Rocko in "Rocko's Modern Life," Rikochet in "Mucha Lucha!," and Mr. Crocker in "The Fairly OddParents." During "Reno's" run, he also voiced Grandpapi Rivera in "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera."
Once "Reno 911!" wrapped, Alazraqui made some appearances in front of the camera on a range of shows like "Big Time Rush," "Jane the Virgin," and "Adam Ruins Everything" throughout the 2010s. But, his bread and butter remains voice acting. In the last 15 years, Alazraqui has had supporting and main cast roles in "Phineas and Ferb," "The Legend of Korra," "The Adventures of Puss in Boots," and "The Casagrandes." Most recently in 2024, he starred in the TV movies for "The Casagrandes" (as Sergio) and "The Fairly OddParents." Suffice to say, the man's been busy.
Ian Roberts (Sgt. Jack Declan)
Ian Roberts joined the cast in the final Comedy Central season in 2009 as Sargeant Jack Declan in his longest regular cast role to date. Prior to "Reno," Roberts made his name in the comedy world by founding the Chicago-based improv comedy troupe Upright Citizens Brigade with fellow comic Matt Besser. He starred in the show's Comedy Central series in the late '90s as well, alongside Amy Poehler. He was often featured in minor roles in Will Ferrell comedies of the aughts, including "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and "Step Brothers." If you weren't into those films, he was also the "spirit fingers" choreographer Sparky Polastri in "Bring It On," which is iconic in its own way.
On television, he had short stints on series like "Arrested Development," "Veep," and "American Dad!", but he found his stride in comedy writing. He wrote for "Key & Peele" for the show's entire run, snagging a handful of Emmy nominations along the way. Most recently, he wrote for the Tubi original comedy "The Z-Suite," which debuted in 2025.
Joe Lo Truglio (Dep. Frank Rizzo)
Joining the cast in season six alongside Roberts was Joe Lo Truglio as Deputy Frank Salvatore Rizzo. Before joining the cast of "Reno," Lo Truglio was known for his supporting roles in 2000s teen and dudebro comedies like "Wet Hot American Summer," "Superbad," "Pineapple Express," and "I Love You, Man." He was also notably in "Wreck-It Ralph" as Markowski. His most well-known role is Charles Boyle, the eccentric food-loving best friend of Jake Peralta in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." With "B99's" finale in 2021, Lo Truglio's time as Charles overlapped with the "Reno 911!" revival.
Clearly Lo Truglio has an affinity for goofy cop characters, because his most recent role was as Deputy Sheriff Ed Schatz in the viral Netflix hit "Hot Frosty," the strange Christmas movie that took over the platform in late 2024. Earlier that year, he also rejoined his former "Reno" co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey in "Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation" in a supporting role as BigTech Scientist.