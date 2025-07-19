Reno 911! Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

"Reno 911!" was a satirical take on "Cops," the popular reality docuseries following real cops in the line of duty, making arrests and chasing "bad guys." Airing originally on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009, "Reno 911!" took the bumbling cop trope to its logical conclusion, portraying the officers of the fictional Reno Sheriff's Department as incompetent stooges. The show existed within the peak of crude, offensive comedy that dominated the 2000s; it featured politically incorrect skits that dealt with race, gender, sex work, and mental illness. Though much of the depiction of mental illness did not age well, a majority of the comedy is strangely still funny. The comedy of "Reno" still elicits chuckles by today's standards due to society's evolved perception of police. After about 15 years of police brutality and misconduct cases, it feels nice to laugh at ineffective or downright problematic police work in a low-stakes way via the cast's antics.

And what an amazing cast it was. "Reno's" magic was the improv feel given by the comedic actors bringing skits to life. Scenes were often loosely scripted, but the show never felt incoherent because of it. Every actor fully committed to their role, individually and within the dynamic of the group, with excellent physical comedy and comedic timing. Their brilliance got the show a theatrical movie and two others direct-to-streaming, as well as two revival seasons in 2020 and 2022. And the cast, chock full of veteran comedic actors, have found success far beyond the series.

Here's where the cast of "Reno 911!" is now.