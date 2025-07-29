Final Destination Bloodlines Had A Clever Easter Egg You May Have Missed

The premise of the "Final Destination" movies is gloriously novel and relentlessly efficient. At the beginning of the six extant films, someone has a premonition of a horrible accident wherein multiple people die spectacularly. The psychic character then convinces people they are in danger, and they avoid the accident. Sadly, these psychic premonitions seem to be messing with Death's plans. Those people were destined to die in that accident, you see. The rest of each film is devoted to the characters all dying in fatal accidents, orchestrated by Death itself. The calamities are always colorful and elaborate, Rube Goldberg contraptions for thanatophiles. The avoided accident in the first movie is a plane crash, lending the series its name.

In the most recent chapter, 2025's "Final Destination Bloodlines," a woman has a psychic premonition of an elevated restaurant collapsing and killing hundreds of people ... in 1969. Because Death can't work quickly, and because it needs to attend to the deaths of so many escapees, it takes decades for the Grim Reaper to catch up with all the intended victims. By the time it arrives in 2025, the intended victims have had children. Which, of course, Death will also need to dispatch.

There's not a lot of linking material between the "Final Destination" movies. The late Tony Todd appears in five of the six films as a helpful coroner who explains the rules to each new group of protagonists, but the main characters typically all die off. Sometimes a character may survive past one film, but they will be dead by the next. The only real connection the films all have is a cute little numerological gimmick. One might notice the number 180 popping up from time to time. This in reference to Flight 180, the crashed plane from the first film. The "Final Destination" filmmakers, in using 180 repeatedly, are winking to the series' many fans.

"Bloodlines" also makes a reference to Flight 180 on a passing license plate. Blink and you'll miss it.