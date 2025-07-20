Superman's Mister Terrific Actor Almost Starred In A Hit Robert De Niro Series

Gathegi had originally signed on to De Niro's "Zero Day" before he became involved with "Superman." The actor revealed he had just landed his role in the Netflix series when his agents called to ask him for an audition tape for "Superman," though he was initially reluctant to take on the DC project. "I told my agents that I didn't really have the time or the bandwidth to audition for ['Superman']."

However, upon learning that director James Gunn was eager to have him in the role of Mister Terrific and was waiting on his audition, Gathegi decided to submit a tape after all. Gunn was impressed, and sure enough, Gathegi became DC's new Mister Terrific. Originally, he would have played the part alongside his role in "Zero Day," but the 2023 WGA strikes changed that. Gathegi revealed:

"I did ultimately have to leave ['Zero Day'], but it was only because of the strikes pushing the schedules on top of each other. My decision came down to what had the potential for a longer life, and a new DC character in a rebooted universe felt like the right choice. I was a bit bummed because working with De Niro was definitely a bucket-list thing, and I know and love the director, Lesli Linka Glatter."

Given the fan reaction to Gathegi's stunning turn as Mister Terrific, it seems like the actor definitely made the right call in this instance. "Zero Day" was admittedly a hit on Netflix, but even in 2025, the idea of being a major player in a nascent cinematic universe has exciting potential, and we hope it pans out for him.