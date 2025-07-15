James Gunn's Superman Repeats Marvel Casting History In One Major Way (And It's Perfect)
Among the infinite earths in which the new "Superman" film could've come to fruition, there's one where Metropolis' most beloved hero doesn't look like David Corenswet, but his on-screen arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult. As revealed in the press tour for DC Studios' first theatrical effort, Hoult confessed that even after auditioning for Superman, himself, Corenswet was a perfect choice. Nevertheless, director James Gunn thought Hoult would be a better fit for the rich, enraged Earthling that became obsessed with bringing Superman down, turning him into the best Lex Luthor we've ever had.
It made for a brilliant choice, because when these two share the screen sparks fly faster than speeding bullets. Corenswet's Kryptonian displays a super level of restraint from pummelling the man whose hatred for him is practically seeping through every pore, bringing the perfect shade of darkness to an otherwise bright film and making sure not to tip too far into edgy territory we've been in before. And yet even with this friction, Clark and Lex's rivalry echoes that of another from a competing comic book franchise. There's is a relationship blooming here that resembles another built on the same kind of jealousy, pride and a twisted layer of admiration that has flourished in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. If they're lucky, Superman and Lex could be Thor and Loki of the DCU, and could see the villain of the duo loved in a way we've never seen on screen before.
The MCU found their Loki the same way the DCU found its Lex
After 14 years, it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role of the god of stories but Tom Hiddleston. And yet, before he donned the horned helmet of Loki in 2011, the longtime MCU star thought he was worthy of the power of Thor, trying for the part of the god of thunder before the filmmakers settled on Chris Hemsworth. Hiddleston's initial audition tape, complete with blonde hair and hammer still makes for a great watch, if only to highlight just how much he was a far better fit for the god of mischief.
It's because of this star-studded shuffle that we ended up with some of the best moments in the franchise. From "Avengers" to "Thor Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War," their testing relationship has been a driving force in some of the best Marvel stories that have lasted almost two decades, often creating a lot of anticipation over the idea of simply seeing them on screen together. This level of excitement has only been built thanks to a simply brilliant pairing that Gunn and the DCU could replicate with the two biggest poster boys of good and evil in this all-new franchise (if they wanted to). More importantly, it could also turn Luthor, specifically, into a very good bad guy when you consider where his future could take him next.
Lex Luthor could become the villain we love to hate
When Superman ruins the head of Luthorcorp's plans in the new movie, it's Belle Reve prison he's carted off to. That's the same facility holding both the Suicide Squad and the Creature Commandos, which could set up an interesting new chapter for Luthor going forward. Sticking this scarily smart villain in with others like him can only spell trouble, which could range from a prison break, or the former billionaire being enlisted into one of the aforementioned do-or-die teams. Either way, it's those kinds of routes that could give us more time alone with Superman's number one hater, just like we got with Odin's adopted son.
It wouldn't be out of the ordinary, either. So far, Warner Bros has given their villains as much attention as the folks trying to stop them. Peacemaker (John Cena) is getting a second season (with a few appearances from "Superman" characters) and the Reeves-verse based Penguin (Colin Farrell) got his own show, both of which were met with positive receptions. With that in mind, what's one more lawbreaking lunatic to shine a spotlight on before he ends up back at odds with the Man of Steel? By that point there could be so much more to tell about Luthor to the point that we might even be on his side. Well, everyone deserves a second chance, right?