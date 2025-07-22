Lance Barber's Favorite Young Sheldon Episode Is Largely Forgotten

"Albert Einstein and the Story of Another Mary" (which is the 17th episode of "Young Sheldon" season 2) is indeed a wham of an outing, though Sheldon himself wouldn't necessarily realize it. Grim and tragic by the show's standards, this particular chapter focuses on Mary discovering she's pregnant and then losing the baby, all in the span of a single episode.

The incredibly sad scene where George learns of this loss and comforts Mary (which Barber was presumably referring to with his "heavy lifting" comment) is a rough one to watch, there's no two ways about it. It doesn't exactly help that Sheldon, who spends much of the episode preoccupied with a typically complex plot to emulate Albert Einstein's musical skills by converting to Judaism, walks in afterwards and informs his teary-eyed mother he has canceled his plan ... thus leading Sheldon to form an extremely mistaken core memory of his mother being moved to tears by his decision to continue being an atheist under the Baptist umbrella.

"Albert Einstein and the Story of Another Mary" is certainly one of the show's saddest episodes, but it doesn't really have any business claiming to be the saddest one. George Sr.'s death is so integral to the show's fabric that the episode where it finally takes place — "Young Sheldon" season 7, episode 12, which is aptly titled "The Funeral" — was always destined to hold that position. Still, relatively forgotten as this season 2 standout might be, at least Barber and Perry hold it close to their hearts.

