Why Gina Torres Left Suits After Six Seasons

There are many reasons for an actor to leave a popular show or an interesting project. Charle Barnett's Peter Mills was written out of "Chicago Fire" to make room for other characters. Barbie Ferreira left "Euphoria" because her character Kat Hernandez had limited storyline options left.

Sometimes, the departure of a star whom fans saw as key to a show's popularity might be a simple contract issue. For instance, Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset left "Bridgerton" simply because his contract was up and the esteemed Duke of Hastings opted to go explore other things. A similar thing happened with Gina Torres, who starred in the USA Network legal drama "Suits" as Jessica Pearson for six seasons before departing the show in 2016. In an interview with The New York Times, Torres confirmed that her exit was the simple matter of her contract ending:

"My contract was up, so this wasn't a power play that went terribly wrong."

Torres also alluded to personal difficulties that made the decision to leave the show necessary: