How Andy Serkis Really Feels About Snoke's Death In Star Wars: The Last Jedi

If you asked a million people what they think about "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," you might end up getting a million different answers. Rian Johnson's unexpectedly complex sequel to "The Force Awakens" blew the doors open on what a "Star Wars" movie could be and proved to be a lightning rod for the most toxic members of the "Star Wars" fandom. The film's approach to what came before it is in keeping with "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' own ethos, and its defenders continue to uphold "The Last Jedi" as the most exciting entry in the franchise to come out of the Disney era.

That division even carries over to the film's cast, as the movie's actors have begun to share their own complicated thoughts and feelings about "The Last Jedi" candidly over the years. John Boyega, whose defecting former stormtrooper Finn was unfortunately sidelined as the sequel trilogy went on, has even said he feels "The Last Jedi" is, "in the most respectful way," his worst "Star Wars" film.

Elsewhere, as the director of the other two entries in the sequel trilogy, J.J. Abrams has admitted to being surprised by Johnson's unexpected take on Luke Skywalker in "The Last Jedi." Similarly, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has spoken openly about his own struggles with Luke's depiction in the movie, even going so far as to craft a decidedly dark backstory for the character to explain what happened to him. And then there's Frank Oz, who was "so pleased" by "The Last Jedi" (especially the scene where he reprises the enigmatic Yoda to teach Luke a valuable lesson about failure).

But of all the characters in the film, few were changed by Johnson's radical take on the property as Supreme Leader Snoke. Played with a devilish scenery-chewing intensity by motion capture superstar Andy Serkis, Snoke was positioned in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" as a new generation's Emperor Palpatine, and Serkis was excited by that opportunity. Then he read Johnson's script for "The Last Jedi" and realized it was doing something completely different.