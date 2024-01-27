Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Yoda Backlash Never Made Sense To Frank Oz

As the line goes, "Nobody hates 'Star Wars' more than 'Star Wars' fans." For a series that encourages viewers of all ages to imagine vast fantastical landscapes and stirring narratives of revolution, it has always drawn the ire of some of its loudest fans. After the original trilogy closed with 1983's "Return of the Jedi," fan negativity has been a constant.

The prequel films in the series, from 1999's "The Phantom Menace" to 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," drew criticism for their staid dialogue, copious CGI, and convoluted plotting, but the fan reaction was worse, and particularly hard on young Anakin Skywalker actor Jake Lloyd. The sequels being even more divisive could only have been predicted by the most jaded observer.

In particular, Rian Johnson's 2017 film "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," the middle entry of the trilogy, drew extreme criticism. The backlash from some of the series's loudest fans was significant and inflated by various groups gaming the online discourse (or, in the case of one alt-right group, lowering the RottenTomatoes score) to protest the film. No matter the source, the reaction had a major impact on the series. As a result, its followup, 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" was incoherent and insecure, as if it was trying to win back the most skeptical of viewers.

The negative reaction to "The Last Jedi" came from many different sources, video essays, and online message boards, and above all, it emphasized the movie's lack of fealty to the original trilogy. But it was all in service of tearing down a movie that really didn't seem to warrant it. Certainly, that was the opinion of Frank Oz, the puppeteer and voice actor who played Yoda in the film. As he told Collider in 2018, he "couldn't understand the backlash."