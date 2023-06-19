Yoda Was Only In Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Because Of Some Child Psychology Advice

I spoke to Dr. Janina Scarlet, clinical psychologist and author of "Unseen, Unheard, Undervalued" and my co-author for chapters in the PsychGeeks book series, including "Star Wars Psychology: Dark Side of the Mind," who spoke about why this was important. Dr. Scarlet explained:

"'Star Wars' explores really complicated topics, including loss, abandonment, betrayal, and trauma. These experiences can be really painful and also confusing to people of all ages. And when trying to make sense of such complicated experiences (even in fiction), it can be helpful to have some clarity through the eyes of a wise and compassionate mentor, like Yoda."

My sometimes unpopular opinion, as someone who was really little when "Return of the Jedi" came out, is that it's the most kid-friendly one, in a way. Yes, there are deaths — even some of the space teddy bears known as Ewoks perish — but it makes connections that are soothing to kids, like the fact that Luke and Leia are twins, Leia and Han are in love, and even Darth Vader could be redeemed at the end. Having Yoda there to solidify a difficult-to-believe truth illustrates that George Lucas was conscious of who this film was for. Not that I don't love the film with all my heart as an adult, but I do remember finally believing that this wasn't part of an evil plan when Yoda said it back then.

Thank you for the good advice, and may the Force be with you, Yoda. Always.