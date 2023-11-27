Luke's Final Gift To Leia In Star Wars: The Last Jedi Explained

Moments before the climactic duel of 2017's "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) arrives in a cave that's holding the last vestiges of the Resistance. Their leader, his sister Leia (Carrie Fisher), is among them, and Luke gives her a gift that goes unexplained: a set of gold-plated dice with unique symbols on them. In a moment heavy with the weight of final farewells, this little grace note, as well as Luke's line that "no one's ever really gone," shines particularly bright.

Luke leaves Leia, sacrificing himself to give the Resistance enough time to flee the planet of Crait. His plan, to distract his villainous nephew (and Leia's son) Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), proves successful — a vast array of laser beams can't kill him, and neither can Kylo's lightsaber. As it turns out, this Luke isn't really there. He's been using the Force to "project" his body to the planet, while he meditates on Ahch-To. The dice, as Kylo Ren finds later when his army raids the cave, were a projection as well. They disappear in his hands, a reflection not just of his failures in that moment but of the moment he sealed his reputation as the major antagonist of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy — his murder of his father Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in 2015's "Episode VII — The Force Awakens."

The dice belonged to Han Solo decades before, a slight decoration hanging on the ceiling of his ship, the Millennium Falcon. Luke giving them to Leia was effectively a posthumous tribute to the love of her life, Han. Still, for as touching as the scene is, the dice were a small detail from Han's past — small enough for their significance to not even register for most viewers.