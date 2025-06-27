Mark Hamill Had A Much Darker Idea For Luke Skywalker's Star Wars: The Last Jedi Backstory

"Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" sees Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) living on an isolated island on the planet Ahch-To. There, he spends his days milking thala-sirens and hiding from the rest of the galaxy far, far away. This version of Luke isn't the bold, young hero who dreams of adventure in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," either — he's a cranky old man who has abandoned the Resistance and wants to be left alone. It's clear that this once-great Jedi is tormented and troubled, but if Hamill had his way, the character would have had an even darker backstory.

In an interview with "Bullseye with Jesse Thorn," Hamill explained that he wanted Luke to find romance and start a family — only to have it stripped away from him in a manner that seems more suited to a horror movie. As he put it:

"I thought, what could make someone give up a devotion to what is basically a religious entity, to give up being a Jedi. Well, the love of a woman. So, he falls in love with a woman. He gives up being a Jedi. They have a child together. At some point the child, as a toddler, picks up an unattended lightsaber, pushes the button, and is killed instantly. The wife is so full of grief, she kills herself."

Despite pitching such a brutal backstory for Luke, Hamill was initially against the idea of the character going off the grid. In short, he believes that it went against everything the Jedi stood for, which led to some disagreements with writer-director Rian Johnson.