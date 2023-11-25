Luke's Island In Star Wars: The Last Jedi Was A Logistical Nightmare To Film On

"Luke Skywalker has vanished," declared the opening text scroll of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and finding him became the movie's narrative thrust. The film ends with Rey (Daisy Ridley) finally finding Luke on a remote planet, Ahch-To, where he's living on a small rock island surrounded by a vast sea.

Director J.J. Abrams and his crew stressed "authenticity" with their location choices. "We wanted to make sure that wherever we went in this movie, you always felt you were really there," recounted Production Designer Rick Carter in an Ireland tourism video. For Luke's hiding place, they chose a truly remote site with history carved into its jagged exterior; Sceilg Mhichíl (Skellig Michael), a small island off the coast of County Kerry, Ireland, shaped like a mountain protruding out of the sea. Reportedly, Carter "stumbled across" a photo of the island and then Abrams fell in love at first sight.

Skellig is home to a preserved Christian monastery, built with stone in the 6th century; the island's name even comes from Saint Michael the Archangel. These small rock huts, and the 618 steps leading to them, blend into the natural landscape and sell the illusion of something once thriving but now faded into time. There was no more fitting site to portray the home of an ancient Jedi Temple.

The shoot drummed up a lot of publicity for Skellig and local news coverage, but "The Force Awakens" team only shot there for three days in July 2014. For the sequel, "The Last Jedi," writer/director Rian Johnson chose to keep Luke and Rey on the island for the movie's duration. That meant shooting there once more, and that brought plenty of logistical complications.