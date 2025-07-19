How The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Really Feels About His Friends Cameo Today

Before Noah Wyle brought us the best new medical drama in years with "The Pitt," he was most well-known for playing Dr. John Carter on what remains the gold standard of the genre: "ER." The actor was one of the main cast members of the popular NBC series from the very beginning and would remain a major part of the show for 11 seasons. Wyle left "ER" in 2004, though his character returned for a few episodes in later seasons. But back in 1994, when the show debuted, John Carter was a humble medical student at the series' fictionalized version of Chicago's Cook County Hospital. That same year, NBC debuted another show that would similarly become one of the most celebrated and culturally influential in the history of TV. The pilot episode of "Friends" aired on September 22, 1994, just three days after the very first "ER" installment was broadcast, and the two shows went on to become some of the most popular titles not just on NBC but TV in general.

It made sense, then, that Wyle and his "ER" co-star George Clooney guest-starred in "Friends" during the show's debut season. In the sitcom's first ever two-part episode, "The One With Two Parts, Part 2," Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) falls and sprains her ankle, prompting a trip to the hospital, where she's accompanied by Monica (Courteney Cox). There, the pair decide to swap identities so that Rachel can use Monica's health insurance, but things get complicated when they meet a pair of handsome doctors in the form of Wyle's Dr. Rosen and Clooney's Dr. Mitchell. The group arrange a double date, but when the doctors make their way to Monica's apartment for dinner, the girls have trouble remembering their switched identities.

The two-part episode aired February 23, 1995, just as both "Friends" and "ER" were taking off in a major way. For Wyle, however, what seemed like a pretty important cameo — one that could have helped bolster both series' standing as two of the best shows on TV — was simply a bit of fun.