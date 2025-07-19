Twin Peaks Star Kyle MacLachlan Would Love To Return To This Drama Series

Although Kyle MacLachlan is perhaps best known for his lead role as Agent Dale Cooper in "Twin Peaks" (along with his turns in other David Lynch projects), he also made a strong impression throughout multiple seasons of "Desperate Housewives." The ABC mystery dramedy cast MacLachlan as Orson Hodge, a seemingly perfect second husband for Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross). Of course, Orson's gentle, respectable veneer quickly gave way to something darker and more sinister, but he stayed at least somewhat sympathetic throughout most of the series.

It wasn't until the final season that Orson fully gave in to his darkest impulses, causing most of the show's viewers to finally lose their trust in him. Indeed, after Bree found out about his dark obsession with her, he sent incriminating information concerning her to the police and dipped out of the narrative entirely. The show then ended without ever really following up on Orson — meaning, if the series were to ever return for some sort of revival, then it's feasible he would make an appearance.

MacLachlan certainly seemed game when People asked if he would consider coming back for more "Desperate Housewives," replying, "That'd be fun." He quickly added:

"I mean, Wisteria Lane still exists on the Universal back lot. It's part of the tour! ... If for 'Desperate Housewives,' if that were to come back [...] and if they would even want me to come back, I'd have to look at the role and kind of get a sense of what they're thinking about for the character."

MacLachlan, who is no stranger to revisiting old roles after reprising Agent Cooper for "Twin Peaks: The Return," went on to explain that he would approach such an offer with an open mind (were it ever to become real, naturally). "I would approach it like if it were something completely new and weigh how I feel about the role, and the character, and the process and everything, you know?" he clarified. "I would treat it like it were, you know, something else [new] that had come to me and make my judgment on that."