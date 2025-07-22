The Batman Villain That Led To A Distasteful Seinfeld Gag

"Seinfeld" might be one of the best sitcoms of all time, but this doesn't mean the show was always at the top of its game. As a seminal 1990s comedy series, it existed in the era's cultural space and drew its humor from the things that could fly back then ... and in some cases, this led to gags that are deeply uncomfortable in hindsight.

A prime example of the show swinging and utterly missing with its jokes is "Seinfeld" season 9, episode 10, "The Strike." The episode has cemented its place in pop culture history thanks to its focus on the wonderful made-up holiday known as Festivus, but it also features a rather less savory subplot involving Jerry's (Jerry Seinfeld) date, Gwen (Karen Fineman). Throughout the episode, much mirth is made about the way several characters — including Jerry — perceive Gwen as being extremely attractive in flattering lighting but far less so in other circumstances, resulting in several misunderstandings and a very predictable relationship disaster. In an inside look of the episode, writer Dan O'Keefe explained that the inspiration for the Gwen storyline was a combination of personal experience and the Batman villain Two-Face, whose face is famously split between a regular side and a terribly damaged one: