Jerry Seinfeld Stopped A Comedian Guest Star From Pitching Jokes For A Festivus Episode

Working collaboratively in comedy can be kind of a tricky thing, as everyone seems to have a slightly different way of doing things. One movie or TV series might be extremely collaborative and encourage members of the cast and crew to contribute their own ideas, while another may restrict everyone to following the vision of a single person or a small, select group with a specific vision. Conflicting egos and ideas can make things even messier, like that time a "Seinfeld" guest star learned the hard way that the series was the baby of star Jerry Seinfeld, which meant he wasn't all that eager to hear suggestions.

In the fiercely funny Festivus episode "The Strike," Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gets hit on by a man wearing a denim vest at dentist Dr. Tim Whatley's (Bryan Cranston) Hannukah party, prompting her to give him her fake number. This leads to a rather awkward interaction when she actually needs his help later, but it's pretty funny because he's wearing even more denim. In fact, he's in a full-blown Canadian Tuxedo with denim-on-denim happening.

The man known best as "Denim Vest" (his real name is Steve) is one of the more memorable one-off characters in "Seinfeld" history, and he was played perfectly by Canadian comedian Kevin McDonald. Unfortunately, as McDonald has shared over the years, Seinfeld himself wasn't exactly open to artistic input. (Or even learning his own guest star's names!)