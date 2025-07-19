Why Mark Ghanimé's Dr. Cameron Hayek Left Virgin River

When Dr. Hayek joined the "Virgin River" ensemble, there was not only a feeling of new possibilities among the folks of the eponymous small California town, but there was also a real sense that the idyllic romance between Jack and Mel was in danger of being broken up. While Mel has always been attracted to the rough-hewn Jack, Cameron represented a possibly more stable romantic option and was never shy about speaking his mind or about calling out what he saw as bad behavior on Jack's part. But when Dr. Hayek seemingly said goodbye in the season 6 finale, it wasn't to Mel but to Muriel St. Claire (Teryl Rothery), an older and vivacious blonde woman in town with whom he'd been connected throughout most of the fifth season. Their bittersweet dance implied that Hayek may be gone for good, but the series' current showrunner, Patrick Sean Smith, has suggested to Deadline that while fans may be sad to see him go, the character may yet return if the story demands it.

"Cameron will always be part of our world, and I would love to see his character come back again," Smith said at the time. "I love Mark, and I love the character, so when opportunity presents itself, I'd love to have him back." Ghanimé has since appeared in a few shows and TV movies, but he was a very minor part of the sixth season despite still being included among the regular cast. Certainly, for dedicated fans of the show, it was a nice surprise that after Cameron had to accept that Mel would not leave Jack for him, he found a new spark with Muriel. (Muriel had, when the show first started, seemed like a romantic threat for Doc, not someone notably younger.) Ghanimé and Rothery had surprisingly effective chemistry with each other and developed a believable love affair between their characters, even if it wasn't built to last like that of the star-crossed love between Jack and Mel. But seeing as Cameron only appeared in three episodes of season 6 (including the finale), fans should take heart that he even got to have some kind of farewell.