Why Taylor Sheridan's Landman Is Being Sued Over One Scene
Taylor Sheridan sued one of the main actors on "Yellowstone" over trademark infringement, so it's safe to say that he's dealt with his fair share of legal drama. However, the prolific creator might have landed Paramount in a spot of bother thanks to his oil drama "Landman," as an audio clip featured in the season 1 finale is alleged to have been used without permission.
The episode at the heart of the drama, "The Crumbs of Hope," contains a 90-second clip of the late real-life radio broadcaster Paul Harvey discussing oil prices on his "The Rest of the Story" show. The original segment, which can be found in the 2008 episode titled "Gas Crisis," argues that rising oil costs are the result of greedy governments and corporations. However, Harvey's estate, Paulynne, claims that "Landman" edits the clip to defend the oil industry while infringing on copyrighted material. Here's what Paulynne's attorney, Jaime Wolf, had to say on the matter (per The Wrap):
"In the world of audio licensing, 90 seconds is an eternity. Paramount not only grabbed a long, copyrighted audio clip without our client's permission, but they also twisted the intent of Mr. Harvey's words by editing his original broadcast."
With the lawsuit, Paulynne is looking to have the clip removed from the episode. Not only that, but the estate also doesn't want "Gas Crisis" recordings to be used in any future episodes, and it is seeking some financial compensation to make up for Paramount profiting from the clip. As of this writing, no representatives from Paramount have commented on the lawsuit publicly and neither has Sheridan (who is probably too busy focusing on "Landman" season 2 and other projects).
Landman season 2 is currently on the way
Taylor Sheridan's TV empire keeps growing, so he won't have time to let a pesky lawsuit take up too much of his schedule. "Landman" season 2 is currently in production, and he's also working on several upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-off series that will probably lead to even more offshoots down the line. Throw in "Mayor of Kingstown," "Special Ops: Lioness," "Tulsa King," and the occasional movie project, and it's safe to say that his plate is full.
Lawsuits aside, though, "Landman" season 2 is shaping up to be exciting. Sam Elliot recently joined the cast, marking his latest collaboration with Sheridan following "1883." What's more, viewers can look forward to some cartel-centered drama when the new episodes arrive, as the season 1 finale ends with Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) feeling in over his head and fearing for his life.
The outcome of the aforementioned lawsuit remains to be seen, but it shouldn't delay "Landman" season 2's journey to the screen. However, maybe Sheridan and co. should resist the urge to include any more audio clips in the show that might get them into trouble, as legal drama is always a headache.
"Landman" season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.