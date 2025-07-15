The Canceled Steven Spielberg Miniseries That Could Have Become A Classic

Folks, it's time for a quick history lesson. If you've never heard of Hernán Cortés, he was a Spanish conquistador who led an expedition that directly resulted in the fall of King Montezuma II's Aztec empire. Spearheading the Spanish colonization of the Americas in the 16th century, Cortés took advantage of existing political crises to rally allies in his favor and establish his own stronghold. The rest is a tragic, predictable tale marked with endless strife, counterattacks, and colonial cruelty inflicted on the indigenous populace, with Cortés emerging as an important yet controversial historical figure.

In 2018, someone at Amazon Studios had the bright idea to greenlight a miniseries revolving around Cortés, with Steven Spielberg attached as executive producer. Spielberg's involvement with the project can be traced back to 2014, as the initial plan was for him to direct a film based on the complicated relationship between Cortés and Montezuma II. You see, screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (best known for his contributions to "Roman Holiday" and "Spartacus") had written a 205-page screenplay (!!!) titled "Montezuma" back in 1965, but this project never took flight due to various reasons.

Fast-forward to 2014, and Steven Zaillian (who penned the screenplay for "Schindler's List") wrote a second script (now retitled "Cortés") based on Trumbo's draft, leading Spielberg to consider getting involved as director, with Javier Bardem in talks to star as the infamous conquistador. This, obviously, didn't come to pass, but Zaillian ended up tweaking his screenplay into a four-hour miniseries in 2018, Bardem officially signed on to star, and Spielberg was involved as an executive producer. However, the COVID-19 pandemic destabilized the industry in 2020, leading production for the "Cortés" miniseries to be paused. It never resumed.

Historical epics featuring complicated figures tend to perform well when handled with nuance (the brilliance of FX's "Shogun" comes to mind), which might've also been the case with "Cortés." Let's take a closer look at what could've been.