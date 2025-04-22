History Fans Will Love Liam Neeson's Star-Studded Period Piece That's Streaming For Free

This post contains spoilers for "The Bounty."

Have you heard of the historical mutiny on the Royal Navy vessel, the HMS Bounty? The transport ship left England in 1787 on a mission to bring food to the West Indies, with Lieutenant William Bligh acting as the vessel's captain. Things took a turn for the worse during a five-month layover in Tahiti, where Bligh allegedly abused and punished his crew for slacking off/not following naval discipline as well as they should have. Understandably enraged by Bligh's extreme measures, acting-Lieutenant Fletcher Christian led a mutiny with many others, leaving Bligh and his loyalists adrift. These actions, however, had consequences: The mutineers were sought by the law, and some met terrible fates while others managed to survive.

While this recap of the incident is barebones for the sake of brevity, the HMS Bounty incident unfolded more dramatically than one might imagine. From an artistic perspective, the prospect of a passionate mutiny, an overthrown captain, and the punishments that followed are ingredients for a riveting story with solid dramatic stakes. As a result, the incident (known as The Mutiny on the Bounty) served as inspiration for several films, including the Errol Flynn-starrer "In the Wake of the Bounty" and MGM's "Mutiny on the Bounty," starring Charles Laughton and Clark Gable. There's also a version of the story with Trevor Howard as Captain Bligh and Marlon Brando as Christian (who flesh out the complex nuances of this historical dynamic to vivid effect).

Roger Donaldson ("Sleeping Dogs") took a stab at dramatizing the tale in his 1984 period drama, "The Bounty," where he presents Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) without morally contextualizing his actions, while Christian (Mel Gibson) is framed in a more complex light. The Bligh-Christian conflict feels more dramatic here, and the characters embodied by the talented ensemble cast (Laurence Olivier! Daniel Day-Lewis! Liam Neeson!) are as integral to this story of strife and betrayal as the two men at its center.