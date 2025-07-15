The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper Has A Character Detail That Makes No Sense

"The Big Bang Theory" intentionally avoids addressing some of Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parson) conditions. Certain things are implied, of course, and viewers don't need exposition to figure it out. However, the series also definitively makes it clear that he's a hypochondriac and germaphobe who is supposed to have asthma. That said, his asthma might just be a product of his health-related anxieties (or poor writing), as the proof says otherwise.

In season 3's "The Fuzzy Boots Corollary," Leonard (Johnny Galecki) considers getting a cat to distract him from Penny (Kaley Cuoco) dating some hot guy. Sheldon objects to the idea, though, as he's allergic to felines. However, Leonard assures him that the one he wants is a hypoallergenic calico that was developed by a geneticist in San Diego, so Sheldon needn't worry about sneezing.

Ultimately, Leonard decides not to get the cat after Penny agrees to grab dinner with him. While the date (if you can even call it that) doesn't go according to plan, he makes peace with the fact that she isn't interested in him at this point in time. As such, he doesn't get a cat, and we don't find out if the feline would have triggered Sheldon's asthma — though another episode proves that Sheldon's allergy claims might have been overblown.